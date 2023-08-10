Twinsburg Township resident upset about growing roach infestation

Storyful

A dramatic scene greeted Jayson Duque on August 8 as he was evacuating his home in Lahaina as several wildfires spread in west Maui. His footage shows a huge plume of smoke as flames engulf multiple houses.Authorities said multiple structures were burned and a number of evacuation orders were in force in western Maui as crews battled the fires.According to Hawaii News Now, much of Lahaina was destroyed, with locals telling of “apocalyptic” scenes, with dozens of homes and businesses destroyed.Hawaii News Now reported the wildfires had forced thousands of people to flee their homes, with some residents taking refuge in the sea to get away from the overwhelming force of the fire.Acting Gov Sylvia Luke told media that the Hawaii National Guard had been activated to respond to the crisis.The County of Maui said the fast-moving fires impacting the west of the island were being spread by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed well south of Hawaii.Forecasters said areas were seeing winds of 50 mph, with 80 mph gusts, according to Hawaii News Now. Credit: Jayson Duque via Storyful