Twins vs. White Sox Highlights

Josh Morrissey expects this to hurt for a while. He's counting on it."I hope it stings for all of us into the summer, and we use it as motivation," the defenceman and alternate captain for the Winnipeg Jets said Tuesday night, moments after his team was shoved out of the NHL playoffs."It should be a learning experience for us, as much as it stings and kills right now. We have to find another gear as individuals."The Jets were given a first-round exit for the second consecutive season. They bowed