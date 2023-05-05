Twins vs. White Sox Highlights
The Twins scored five runs in the top of the 12th, plus Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa each slugged a homer in a 7-3 win over the White Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays' 2022 first-round pick is opening some eyes with a hit-less start in his first taste of minor-league ball.
Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo may be one step closer to burying the hatchet after a media feud in early April.
CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball on Wednesday night, closing out a 6-4 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the ti
Tori Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including a gold as part of the women's 4x100 relay, in which she ran anchor.
Matthew Knies didn't return to the Leafs' bench after the first intermission and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
EDMONTON — Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58. The Oilers confirmed Klima's death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given. Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the '90 Cup final. The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period. Klima, w
Stallings’ 84.9 mph fastball landed in the bottom of the strike zone for his first career strikeout.
The pair were initially expected to clash this summer, but their fight date could be much later, according to Chandler
The "highlight" of Lionel Messi's state-sponsored holiday in Riyadh, according to a gushing Saudi Tourism press release, was a guided tour of historic Diriyah, a Unesco World Heritage site dating back to the 15th century. Accompanying marketing photographs show Messi and his family on a busy itinerary, also indulging in luxury at a nearby new five-star resort during a two-day stay this week.
After sharing some big-picture trade tips last week, Fred Zinkie returns to highlight which players to deal for and which to send packing.
A group of hockey parents in Surrey, B.C., is questioning why their sons' coach was suspended and then dismissed after standing up for players who they say were targeted with racial slurs. Brian MacGillivray says he pulled the Surrey Minor Hockey Association Under-11 A1 boys team off the ice during the third period of a game on Feb. 17 after a number of players reported being called "monkey," "banana," and the N-word by opposing players on the Ridge Meadows U-11 A1 boys team. MacGillivray says h
Folllow all the latest news as Formula 1 returns to the United States for the first time this season, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to stop Red Bull’s dominance at the Miami Grand Prix
Regina Pats center Connor Bedard dominated junior hockey and the world junior championships. The NHL draft lottery will determine who gets his rights.
One fan created a Photoshopped image of Selena Gomez in Lily James' Met Gala 2022 dress that ended up going viral on Twitter—and receiving more likes than anyone's real Met Gala 2023 look on the platform.
A train strike has been announced for the day of the FA Cup final.
In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
The LSU star and her teammates reflected on their NCAA title on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Deadpool star's Welsh soccer team, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently secured promotion to the English Football League
Jon Jones plans to retire after facing Stipe Miocic but addressed possible fights with Francis Ngannou and Sergei Pavlovich.
Mohamed Salah scored from the spot for the second successive match to secure a 1-0 win against Fulham.