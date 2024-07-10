Twins vs. White Sox Game 1 Highlights
Michael Kopech and the White Sox defeat Carlos Correa and the Twins, 3-1
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Utah named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the team's coach in waiting on July 1.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
In today's edition: 2024 MLB All-Stars, Euro and Copa América semifinals are set, Hamilton wins at Silverstone, Baker’s Dozen, and more.
"I'm like, 'just give me what Kawhi got. Y'all view us the same. We came here together, we want to finish this s*** together. I'll take what Kawhi got.'"
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
It’s been quite the week for WNBA rookies. Two earned All-Star bids and one was named to her country’s Olympic roster.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.