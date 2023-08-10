Twins vs. Tigers Highlights
Zach McKinstry laced a two-run double and Reese Olson struck out eight to lead the Tigers to a 3-0 win over the Twins
Springer and Schneider were tossed after the outfielder struck out in a key spot in the game.
Bobby Richardson, the next guest on “Sports Legends of the Carolinas,” spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees from 1955-66
Rehabbing Blue Jays reliever Chad Green ran into some bad luck during Tuesday's outing with the Buffalo Bisons.
CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he felt embarrassed by his theatrical display during an argument with plate umpire Laz Diaz after he was ejected during New York’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Boone said he talked to MLB Senior Vice-President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill on Tuesday. He would not reveal details of their discussion. “I don’t like doing that,” Boone said. “But I also felt like I needed to fight with what was happening in that game.” Boone was tossed b
The coaches' challenge on "The Ultimate Fighter" is Dana White's favorite part of the show – but not this time.
CLEVELAND (AP) — George Springer homered in the first inning and Kevin Gausman struck out six in a combined six-hitter, helping the Toronto Blue Jays to a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. Springer belted a 393-foot shot to left-center on the 13th pitch of his at-bat against Logan Allen (5-5), delighting the boisterous Blue Jays fans who occupied most of the lower bowl at Progressive Field. Gausman (9-6), an All-Star for Toronto this season, worked seven innings, scatt
Yusei Kikuchi is putting together a season that's defying all reasonable expectations — and he's building momentum.
Fans will be able to relive Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s historic milestone in the MLB Hall of Fame.
BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit a liner that crashed through a red light near the base of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and lodged inside the broken light for a ground-rule double on Wednesday night. The Kansas City Royals had just taken a 1-0 lead on MJ Melendez’s home run to open the second inning. With two outs and Matt Duffy on first base, Isbel lashed a drive to left field that looked like it would be caught by Boston’s Masataka Yoshida, who lunged for the ball and clasped his glove. But Yo
The mom of two loved every moment of their first summer as a family of four
SYDNEY (AP) — England midfielder Lauren James was handed a two-match ban Thursday following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup. James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, and a possible game in the semifinals. James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England adv
MONTREAL — It took just under three hours for Leylah Fernandez to qualify for the round of 16 in front of her hometown crowd after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at IGA Stadium on Wednesday evening. Fernandez will now face of Danielle Collins in the round of 16. “I was able to get to a point today where I was feeling more in control, and that’s what we want so I was able to execute the game plan,” said Fernandez. “I think the adrenalin plays a big part of it. I know the work that I’ve
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani is not having trash talk about the U.S. women's team after its World Cup ouster.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly 100 arrested Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face serious criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization, over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence. The handcuffed youths – many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity – appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancella
The death of Hank Gathers has made universities more cautious in clearing athletes to play through a heart condition.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
UFC president Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz's loss to Jake Paul and is asked about a potential reunion with the Stockton, Calif. superstar.
Oliver Kylington did not play for the Flames in 2022-23 as he focused on his mental health.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women's World Cup and are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started. Joining them in the group of players ending their international careers is Estefania Banini of Argentina, who said it's time to make way for younger players. Caroline Seger of Sweden is still playing in the tournament, but she has already said that it will be her last. “It's emotio
Friday's number retirement ends a persistent debate about Fernando Valenzuela's place in Dodger history, but it raises another question: Is Valenzuela a Hall of Famer?