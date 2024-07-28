Twins vs. Tigers Highlights

- Advertisement
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
The Cowboys are coming off a good regular season and playoff disappointment.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Cooper held out of minicamp but is reporting to training camp with additional money added to the final year of his contract.
Team USA will begin Olympic play on Sunday against Serbia.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa went on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He sat out the 2024 All-Star Game with the injury.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
'I didn't sleep at all' after hearing the news, Tiger Woods said this week.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.