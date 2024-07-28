Twins vs. Tigers Highlights

- Advertisement
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
Canelo Alvarez officially announced he will defend his super middleweight titles Sept. 14 versus Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, despite Berlanga not being a top challenger.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
'I didn't sleep at all' after hearing the news, Tiger Woods said this week.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
Jordan Addison was reportedly found asleep at the wheel and blocking traffic near LAX on Friday night.