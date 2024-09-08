Twins vs. Royals Highlights
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals defeat Bailey Ober and the Twins, 4-2
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals defeat Bailey Ober and the Twins, 4-2
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
It's been a disastrous game for the Buffaloes.
Angel Reese's record-setting rookie season is over two weeks before anyone expected.
Sabalenka made the finals at the US Open last year and has won the last two Australian Open singles titles
Neither team's playoff hopes are toast, but both need to show some serious offensive improvement.
Northern Illinois defeated Notre Dame in South Bend as 28.5-point underdogs.
It's going to be a full day of action in Week 2.
Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and many more are hurt right now.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
Conquer Week 1 with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share his 4 burning fantasy questions and matchups to watch in Week 1. Tera Roberts finishes the show by providing her 'Make or Break' starts for the week.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde share what to expect from Week 2 of college football action. They dive in on Texas needing to make a statement against Michigan, Colorado being galvanized against Nebraska, and share other games to track that have big implications.
Aspinwall was a married father-of-two who worked as a math teacher at the school.
Graham Mertz suffered a concussion against Miami.
A player not named Messi or Ronaldo will win soccer's highest individual honor for just the third time in 17 years
Clark is on pace for the most assists ever and the third-most 3-pointers ever.
An American man will play in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2009.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 half-PPR flex rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
The Seminoles were bullied by Boston College's run game in a 28-13 home loss Monday night.