Twins vs. Royals Highlights

Rick Reilly spills the beans on Trump’s “fake as Velveeta cheese” golf championships.
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
With the MLB season starting with Opening Day, here are the ten teams that made the best moves this offseason.
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL. The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list. Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All p
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
Where does your MLB team rank ahead of Opening Day? USA TODAY Sports breaks down all 30.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Recently he noticed a curious bump that was hindering his swing and causing some discomfort.
Boston University freshman center Macklin Celebrini is the top prospect in the 2024 NHL draft. Which team has the best draft lottery odds?
A for effort, D for execution.
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
The Yankees shored up their infield one day before Opening Day.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and reliever Erik Swanson will start the season on the injured list and are expected to be joined by starting pitcher Alex Manoah. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday he is hopeful Romano and Swanson could be back within a month. Romano has a right elbow injury, while Swanson is out with right forearm inflammation. “They both look great,” Atkins said. “They’re recovering well. They feel strong. Barring the setbac
Members of the Utah women’s basketball team have been left “deeply troubled and shaken” by what team officials called “hateful and disturbing” racial abuse ahead of their NCAA tournament opening game.
These big-name players carry an alarming level of risk this fantasy baseball season. Here's who to think twice about.
Bray Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda has shared why his son won't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.