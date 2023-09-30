Twins vs. Rockies Highlights
Larnach, Jeffers, Taylor lead Twins to a 7-6 victory
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
The Vegas Golden Knights captain didn't hold back his thoughts after getting leveled by Kings minor leaguer Hayden Hodgson.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
The Marlins were a half-inning away from grabbing an important win over the Mets. Then the rain set in, forcing the game to be suspended.
Video shows the classy move by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
The hosts claimed a record-equalling five-point lead.
Andy Murray’s visit to Beijing ended in fury as he wasted three match points, smashed his racket and then pushed a TV camera out of his way in his haste to leave the court.
Here are some of the most notable preseason stories to monitor before the 2023-24 NHL campaign gets going.
Connor Bedard's first game in Chicago Blackhawks jersey deserves a closer look.
Record-breaking heat will start the month of October for southern Ontario, but for how long?
Conor McGregor gave an update on his comeback and various other topics.
These players can be fantasy difference-makers this season and are steals at their current ADPs.
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt scratched off one of the items on his bucket list on Thursday.
Tim Kennedy reflected on the anniversary of his loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 178 – a "robbery" he claims ended his career.
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.