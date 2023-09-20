Twins vs. Reds Highlights
Castro goes yard, robs homer in Twins' win vs. Reds
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with
The Canadian clubs swapped assets on Tuesday after reports that Montreal was looking to move DeSmith given their crowded crease.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman speaks to BBC Sport about how personal tragedy fuels him and why he has to "embrace the emotions".
On a historic draft day for the PWHL, Montreal came away with some of the biggest names available to supplement an already excellent core.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
Great Britain will play Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga in November.
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
SpaceX showed a goat illustration at its Starbase spaceport which caught the attention of Haddington Town AFC. It invited Elon Musk to buy the club.
Stacking forwards is an easy way to build positive correlation into your fantasy hockey lineup. Here are five of the best line stacks to consider.
The top four remain unchanged, but our latest NFL power rankings feature some movement up high, including the Saints and Steelers rising.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Chubb has spent the better part of a decade as the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns. There is no player more respected in the locker room. No player more committed on the field. All of which made the sight of the star running back being carted off in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night — his left knee shredded, his season over — gut-wrenching. “It (freaking) hurts,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. The 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler ha
A former junior hockey coach accused of sexual offences against a 17-year-old in 1988 will appear in the Court of King's Bench in Regina Tuesday for the start of his trial.Bernard "Bernie" Lynch is facing charges of assault and sexual assault.Lynch, 68, coached hockey in North America and Europe for more than 40 years, including Saskatchewan. He was the subject of a CBC News investigation in 2021, in which parents and players alleged abusive behaviour.His trial in Regina starts 10 a.m. CST Tuesd
Jordan Spieth missed out on the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Marco Simone outside Rome, and for good reason. Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie. Spieth, a three-time major champion, will be making his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup, tied with Rickie Fowler for most on the U.S. team.
‘Missing’ ex-NFL player turns up on Instagram and accuses FBI after mother found dead.Source: Sergio Brown, Instagram
Phil Mickelson won't be betting on football this year — much less the Ryder Cup — saying in a lengthy social media post Monday that he previously crossed the line from moderation into addiction and “it wasn't any fun.” “The money wasn't ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn't able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm,” Mickelson wrote in the post. His public admission of a gambling addiction comes more than a