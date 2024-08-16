Twins vs. Rangers Highlights
Willi Castro and the Twins defeat Adolis García and the Rangers, 3-2
Willi Castro and the Twins defeat Adolis García and the Rangers, 3-2
Claypool is looking for his fifth team in three years.
Russell Wilson will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, according to coach Mike Tomlin. He and the first-team offense are scheduled to play four series.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position discussed, debated and passionately watched in fantasy more than the wide receiver position. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the WR position in 2024. Harmon and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the WR position this season.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
"At the halfway mark, I knew that it was going to be incredibly painful."
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.
Either Florida State or Clemson has won all but one ACC title since 2010. A rising Miami team and an improved NC State team are hoping to change that trend.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan in the stands. The incident was picked up by mics during the NESN broadcast.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
The Texas Rangers visited the White House to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship, presenting President Joe Biden with a jersey and a pair of cowboy boots.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
The U.S. has won every gold medal in men's basketball since 2008.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.