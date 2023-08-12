Twins vs. Phillies Highlights

Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final. Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport's four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.