Twins vs. Padres Highlights
Matt Wallner and the Twins take on Jackson Merrill and the Padres on Aug. 19, 2024
It's officially 'Convictions Week' on the pod as we provide our most definitive takes of draft season. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo Fantasy's resident hater Dan Titus to identify potential busts in each round of your draft. While both make it clear they don't think the guys they pick will have awful seasons, they do offer reasons why each of their picks won't meet the expectations of their current ADP. The two also end the show by answering your questions in the fantasy mailbag.
Team USA will include 141 returning Paralympians, including swimmer Jessica Long, sprinter Hunter Woodhall and multi-sport Paralympian Oksana Masters.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew had won the starting role for the 2024 season.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Which teams have the toughest schedules ahead of the 2024 season?
We conclude position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy with maybe the deepest position in fantasy football: Tight Ends. Yep, that's right, the TE position may never be deeper than it looks on paper in 2024. Andy Behrens is back in America to join Matt Harmon to discuss the often maligned position in fantasy football.
While this version of the Padres has fewer top-tier names than in years prior, this version might be made for October.
Milano, who missed most of last season with a leg injury, will undergo surgery and will be out until at least December.
The Lakers have ranked first or second in national TV games every year since LeBron James came to town.
It's the dawn of a new era in college football.
Just four teams have odds better than 15-1 to win the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Vikings' rookie quarterback injured his knee in the team's preseason opener.