Twins vs. Padres Highlights
Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton both went yard and Sonny Gray pitched five solid innings to guide the Twins to 7-4 win over the Padres
Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton both went yard and Sonny Gray pitched five solid innings to guide the Twins to 7-4 win over the Padres
DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas
Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota
His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.
TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the
This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national
MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball
MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball
MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his
Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from
After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.
Detroit has several arms available, both starters and relievers, who could help solve Toronto's pitching conundrum ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Riverside Secondary School (RSS) has chosen the Stingers as its new team name after abandoning the Rebels' name and logo earlier this year over its links to white supremacy and anti-Black racism. The east end Windsor high school announced the new name in a video posted to YouTube earlier this month in what the principal is describing as a soft launch. "I think that we made the right decision. We're doing what we feel is right for our students and for our staff and community," principal Dina Sali
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc
Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr
REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the
While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?