Twins vs. Orioles Highlights

Toronto and Montreal will meet in Game 7 on Monday night. Here are the storylines, stakes, and what matters most for both sides.
The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.
The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.
The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.
Less than 24 hours after rejecting the idea, the Ontario government will allow 550 fans attend Game 7 in Toronto.
The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.
Not great for the Lakers.
Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.
LeBron's agent had plenty to say in a New Yorker interview.
The Golden Knights forward was given a match penalty, ejected, and will likely face a suspension after he went berserk near the Avalanche net in Game 1.
There are new alleged details from Ozuna's arrest, and they are not pretty.
The Jets travel to Charlotte right out of the gate.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to either see these two in the West finals, a matchup the basketball world has been salivating for over the last two years — or for them to be on the outside looking in, being bounced by a worthy opponent.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2 on Monday. The Orioles' skid ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles' worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year. The Twins have beaten Baltimore 16 consecutive times, one away from Minnesota’s franchise-record against one opponent. The Twins topped Boston 17 straight times in 1965-66. Refsnyder smacked into the padded wall chasing Ryan Mountcastle's home run in the fifth that flew well over the fence. Refsnyder went down hard on the warning track, but stayed in the game. It was 1-all when Refsnyder began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base. He moved to third on Kyle Garlick's grounder and scored easily with a headfirst slide when Adam Plutko (1-2) threw a pitch in the dirt. Jorge Polanco followed with a homer over the right- field scoreboard. After Taylor Rogers (1-2) contained the Orioles in the ninth, DJ Stewart had an RBI single off Hansel Robles in the extra frame. After Stewart moved to third on a wild pitch, Robles got out of the jam and earned his fourth save with two strikeouts and a flyball. The Orioles have dropped 21 of their last 23 and are a major league-worst 17-37. Minnesota starter Jose Berrios allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks over eight innings. The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the third when Garlick singled, stole second and scored on Polanco’s infield out. Berrios retired 13 in a row until Mountcastle homered. MOVES Orioles: Selected the contract of C Austin Wynns from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned C Chance Sisco to the Tides. TRAINER’S ROOM Twins: OF Trevor Larnach, who has batted .357 with two home runs over the past six games, was held out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his foot against the Royals on Sunday. The rookie was placed in a walking boot following the game. “He’s not moving around great and that is why he is not playing,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. ... OF Byron Buxton (right hip strain) is running on the treadmill but the team wants to see how he “decelerates” before getting him back in the lineup. “He’s making great progress,” Baldelli said. Orioles: SS Freddy Galvis has been dealing with “nagging things going on” and did not start, manager Brandon Hyde said. Galvis entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth and struck out. ... INF Richie Martin (left wrist fracture) was placed on the 60-day injured list. UP NEXT Twins: RHP Michael Pineda (3-2, 2.62 ERA) will make his second start since returning from the injured list (abscess). He allowed one run over six innings with a season-high eight strikeouts against the Orioles on Wednesday. Orioles: LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.15 ERA) has not completed six innings since his second start of the season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Todd Karpovich, The Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Vegas forward Ryan Reaves received a notification that no player wants to get — the league required a discussion with him. The subject: His roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado's Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights' 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the hearing with Reaves on social media Monday. Reaves very well could be facing a suspension after drawing a match penalty for attempting to injure an opponent — Graves — at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game. Vegas coach Pete DeBoer stuck up for Reaves, who avoided punishment for a hit from behind in a Game 7 win over Minnesota on Friday that sent Ryan Suter's face into the goal post. “For me, Ryan is one of the cleanest tough guys I’ve seen in the league in my 12, 13 years," DeBoer said of Reaves as his team tries to regroup for Game 2 on Wednesday. “He’s consistently a clean, physical player.” The Avalanche weren't thrilled with the play on Graves, who was thrown to the ice as his helmet rolled away. Graves stayed down as trainers tended to him with skirmishes going on all around. “Graves is down in a vulnerable position and he just stays on top of him and obviously hits him,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "So I didn’t like the play. But (DeBoer) knows his player. I guess I don’t think that (Reaves) is out there trying to injure people on purpose. He’s just got a ruggedness to his game. “In that situation in the game, I just didn’t like it that much.” Same went for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who quipped after Sunday’s rout: “Reaves is on a mission to hurt somebody in the third and that’s what he goes out and does.” DeBoer offered a defense. “I do know a couple of things: His gloves never came off, nobody was hurt on the play,” DeBoer said. “Whether they’re going to look at what’s between the lines there, and think that there’s something there that maybe I don’t see, that’s their department, not mine.” The Golden Knights were none-too-pleased with a chest-high hit Graves delivered on center Mattias Janmark near the boards in the second period. Janmark didn’t return and DeBoer had no update Monday. “That’s tough to watch,” DeBoer said after the game. “A defenseless player, one of your teammates getting hit like that, it’s hard not to carry that emotion through the rest of the game.” The lopsided nature of Game 1 was a surprise given the two teams were so evenly matched throughout the regular season. They tied for the most points in the league, but the Avalanche earned the Presidents’ Trophy — along with home-ice advantage in the postseason — by virtue of a tiebreaker (more regulation wins). Fatigue may have played a factor. The Golden Knights had one day off following a grueling first-round series with Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Avalanche had nearly a week off after a four-game sweep of St. Louis. Colorado showed off its early speed in jumping out to a 5-0 lead on goaltender Robin Lehner, who was the surprise starter. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected back in goal Wednesday. Fleury played in all seven games against the Wild and posted a 1.71 goals-against average. After re-watching the footage, DeBoer noted: “It wasn’t all bad, as ridiculous as that sounds, when you look at the box score. "We’re deep enough into the season that we know what our good game looks like,” DeBoer added. “We know what we have to get to and it’s a matter of getting back to it.” NOTES: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the eight-game suspension of Colorado forward Nazem Kadri for his illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 on May 19. Kadri has served three games. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic has been the trusted netminder for the Carolina Hurricanes as a postseason first-timer. Now he has to shake off a mistake and maintain the composed form that has powered his ascent. Nedeljkovic has started all seven Hurricanes playoff games and is one of six goaltenders with at least one postseason shutout entering Monday's games. Yet he’s also coming off allowing a shaky third-period goal that helped Tampa Bay take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series, undermining his otherwise quality outing. Managing those ups and downs is the challenge for Nedeljkovic as the Hurricanes host the reigning Stanley Cup champs Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series. “It’s really honestly no different than any other kind of position I’ve been in,” Nedeljkovic said before the series. “There’s obviously more people in the building now, so it’s a bigger audience. ... You’ve got to try to stay as even-keeled as possible, ride the highs and then try to obviously get out of the lows as quick as you can because they’re going to be there.” The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has blossomed for a team that started the year planning to lean on veterans Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. Earning more work with Mrazek sidelined by injuries, Nedeljkovic posted franchise records with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage (minimum 15 games) along with three regular-season shutouts. Coach Rod Brind’Amour turned to Nedeljkovic as the starter throughout the first-round series against Nashville, with Nedeljkovic looking sharp and sometimes spectacular — such as when he stopped a 2-on-0 breakaway on the road — while being a capable puck-handler as one of several rookies making an early playoff impact. Against the Lightning, he stopped 24 of 25 shots through 2 1/2 periods Sunday until Barclay Goodrow snapped a shot from a sharp left angle. Nedeljkovic left space between his pad and post, allowing the puck to slip through in a 1-1 game. Brind’Amour said Monday the team has “a lot of trust” in Nedeljkovic and noted: “We all make mistakes.” “I talked to him this morning and I just told him that it’s not a big deal,” defenseman Brady Skjei said, adding: “He’s been a stud.” Nedeljkovic won two of three regular-season meetings with Tampa Bay, shutting them out Feb. 20 and allowing one goal April 20. “He plays the puck better than most, which is an asset to them,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “And I’ve been blessed to have some goalies here throughout the years that play the puck like that, so I know what an advantage it can be. But he competes hard in the net.” Brind’Amour isn’t the first coach to trust Nedeljkovic as a rookie goaltender. Mike Vellucci leaned on him as a 16-year-old with Plymouth of the Ontario Hockey League. Nedeljkovic rewarded that trust with a trip to the conference final. “He’s already been in big games,” Vellucci said in a phone interview Sunday with The Associated Press. “He’s been used to the pressure.” Vellucci joined Carolina and had a major influence on Carolina drafting Nedeljkovic 37th overall in 2014. “I just saw the talent from a hockey standpoint and then the work ethic and the determination,” said Vellucci, now a Pittsburgh assistant. “He never quit. He battled on every save, so I just figured once he got the technical part down a little bit better positioning-wise that if he makes that first save, or if he doesn’t make that first save, that he had that will and that determination to make the next one or the next one after that.” Nedeljkovic didn’t have a high save percentage his first professional season in the American Hockey League and struggled with consistency. Veteran Michael Leighton, who backstopped Philadelphia to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, took him to dinner in Charlotte to offer advice about the mental approach needed in the pros. “These young kids come in and they just don’t know what to expect,” said Leighton, the AHL’s career shutout leader. “It’s tough when you’re playing every night and there’s a lot of pressure on you to play good every night, and if you have a bad game, it’s tough to rebound sometimes and have the mindset of getting right back in the net.” Vellucci became Charlotte’s coach and trusted Nedeljkovic again. That time, he led the Checkers to the Calder Cup title in 2019. Nedeljkovic is chasing a similar ascent with Carolina. “I don’t believe Ned’s a late bloomer,” Vellucci said. “I believe that he’s been more than ready and capable. And it’s just a matter of when he got his opportunity, he made the most of it.” ___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report. ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Beard, The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Rich Hill finished May with the lowest monthly ERA in 75 years of a pitcher in his 40s, and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 16th time in 17 games by keeping up their domination of the reeling Yankees with a 3-1 victory Monday. Hill (4-2), a 41-year-old left-hander who is the oldest player in Rays’ history, improved to 3-0 against the Yankees this season. He threw just 56 pitches through five scoreless innings and allowed three hits. Five of New York’s first 16 batters hit his first pitch and six more hit his second. Hill was 3-1 with a 0.78 ERA in six May starts, the third-lowest ERA in a calendar month for a pitcher 40 or older behind Cincinnati’s 41-year-old Eppa Rixey (0.60 in August 1933) and the Washington Senators’ 42-year-old Johnny Niggeling (0.64 in May 1946), according to STATS. Hill lowered his season ERA to 3.32. Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in Michael Wacha to start the sixth, extending Tampa Bay’s record streak of 729 games without a complete game since Matt Andriese’s two-hit shutout of Oakland on May 14, 2016. Miguel Andújar homered in the seventh, just his second since 2018. Pete Fairbanks struck out Brett Gardner with a man on to end the seventh, Ryan Thompson pitched a perfect eighth and J.P. Feyereisen, acquired May 21 from Milwaukee for shortstop Willy Adames, finished a five-hitter for his third save. The AL East-leading Rays (35-20) improved to 7-3 against the Yankees this season and became only the fourth visiting team in the last 30 years to win nine games in a 10-game span in the Bronx, after Seattle from 2000-03, Boston from 2010-11 and the Rays from 2013-14. Tampa Bay has won nine in a row overall in intra-division matchups. Starting a key seven-game homestand against the AL East-leading Rays and second-place Boston Red Sox, the Yankees could drop back from contention within a week. New York (29-25) limped to the season’s one-third mark with its fourth straight defeat and sixth in seven games. The Yankees have scored two runs or fewer in nine of their last 12 games for the first time since August 1971. Last weekend at Detroit, the Yankees became the first team in AL history with two runs or fewer and 12 strikeouts in each game of a three-game series, according to STATS. Shortstop Gleyber Torres made his third error in two days, and the Yankees grounded into their major league-high 52nd double play. Giancarlo Stanton was 0 for 4 and is hitless in 12 at-bats since coming off the injured list. Both teams wore patches on their jersey chests with red poppy flowers and the words “Lest We Forget,” in honor of Memorial Day. Before a jeering season-high crowd of 17,008 as pandemic restrictions were further eased, Jameson Taillon (1-4) lost to Hill for the second time this year. He allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings. Manuel Margot hit an RBI double in the third as right fielder Aaron Judge overthrew the cutoff man, and the Rays never trailed for the fifth straight game, Austin Meadows homered into the right-field short porch in the fourth and Randy Arozarena had an RBI single in the fifth. Meadows’ 334-foot drive would not have been out of any other big league ballpark. MAY DAYS Hill became just the fifth pitcher 41 or older to lead a league in ERA over a calendar month, after Satchel Paige (42) in August 1948, Hoyt Wilhelm (43) in August 1965, Nolan Ryan (44) in June 1991 and (45) in September 1992 and Roger Clemens (42) in May 2005. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: RHP Chaz Roe (strained right shoulder) is to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. ... RHP Luis Patiño (cut right middle finger), activated an optioned Sunday, will work at a starter at Durham. Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year) was to pitch a three-inning simulated game Monday and start a rehab assignment on Sunday for Low A Tampa, which would start a 30-day timetable for his possible return to the major league level. ... LHP Zack Britton (surgery March 15 to remove bone chip from left elbow) is to make his second rehab appearance Tuesday. ... RHP Darren O’Day (strained right rotator cuff) has thrown for three days in a row. UP NEXT RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.57) starts Tuesday for the Rays and RHP Domingo Germán (4-3, 3.06) for the Yankees. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
No one wins if Osaka, a four-time major champion, is sitting out big events because a secondary part of her job (albeit part of her job) is causing her too much stress.
Canada kicks off a crucial stretch of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying this weekend with the first of what could be four games in 11 days. At stake is a chance for the Canadian men, currently ranked 70th in the world and seventh in CONCACAF, to reach the final round of qualifying in the region for the first time since 1996-97. "It's massive," said midfielder Samuel Piette. "Big games are coming. We know how important these games are," he added. "We know there's no margin for error now in this road to qualify for the World Cup." After dispatching No. 168 Bermuda 5-1 and the 194th-ranked Cayman Islands 11-0 in late March, Canada (2-0-0) leads No. 136 Suriname (2-0-0) on goal difference in Group B in the first round of qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Canada takes on No. 205 Aruba (0-2-0) on Saturday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before completing first-round play against Suriname on June 8 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Both games were shifted to the U.S. due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. The Suriname match is officially a Canadian home game. Canada has not qualified for the final qualifying round since 1996-97 ahead of the 1998 World Cup in France. The Canadians finished sixth and last in that final round with a 1-6-3 record. In October 2012, Canada had a chance to advance to the final round with a win or draw in Honduras. But the Canadians exited after a humbling 8-1 loss in San Pedro Sula — Canada's worst defeat since an 8-0 drubbing in Mexico in 1993. The Canadian men have only qualified for the World Cup once, in 1986 in Mexico where they failed to score a goal or secure a point in losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union. The Suriname game will likely decide the Group B winner — the only team in the group that will move onto the second round of qualifying. Canada currently has a plus-six edge in goal difference over Suriname. Unless that gap changes radically in the next round of matches — Suriname hosts Bermuda on Friday — the Canadian men could advance with a draw or win against Suriname. The Suriname team has improved immensely with the advent of so-called sports passports, that allow players with Suriname roots to represent the country without giving up their existing citizenship, usually Dutch. Canada has never played Aruba before at this level. The Canadian men beat Suriname 2-1 in their only previous international "A” level meeting, a 1977 World Cup qualifier. "Obviously we have that second round in mind but we're just focused on the first two games," Piette told a virtual news conference from the Canadian team training camp in Orlando. With 51 caps, the CF Montreal midfielder is the veteran of the group, along with Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan (50 caps). But the Canadian roster is filled with young talent that has experience at the highest club level with the likes of Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany), Jonathan David (Lille, France) and Cyle Larin (Besiktas, Turkey). The Group B winner moves on to face the top team in Group E — likely No. 83 Haiti, No. 147 Nicaragua or No. 170 Belize in a home-and-away playoff June 12 and 15 to determine who advances to the eight-team final qualifying round. The winners of the three second-round playoffs join five other higher-ranked teams in the final round, which will see the teams play each home and on the road. Mexico (No. 11), the U.S. (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67) received byes directly to the so-called Octagonal. The top three teams will qualify for Qatar 2022. The fourth-place finisher will take part in an intercontinental home-and-away playoff to see who joins them. "I think we're just getting started," said Piette. "Things are exciting for the future." --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press