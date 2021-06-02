Twins vs. Orioles Highlights

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury. Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim. The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 reco