Twins vs. Orioles Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Zimmermann, Mancini propel Orioles to a 7-4 win
Zimmermann, Mancini propel Orioles to a 7-4 win
What was a great team in the regular season was far from that in the playoffs. So how did things go so horribly wrong for the Leafs once again?
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.
Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 17th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated the return to their temporary Buffalo home with a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins.
You knew the Internet would be ready if the Leafs coughed up a 3-1 series lead to the Habs. The subsequent roasting did not disappoint.
A Raptor’s season ticket holder since the franchise's inception in 1995, Bhatia recently became the first fan inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during the Class of 2020 inductions on May 15.
Bill Cowher lost two huge playoff games to the Patriots over his career.
The Giants' logo will be filled in with Pride colors this month.
Brazil volunteered to host the tournament after it was moved from Colombia and Argentina amid dueling crises.
"That was the greatest car I've ever had. Now it's gone."
Montreal neutralized Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and earned every bit of its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.
Kyle Dubas built the best version of the Toronto Maple Leafs we've seen in some time, but was it always better suited for regular season success?
The Montreal Canadiens haven't lived up to preseason expectations, but have now achieved something real after a first-round upset over the Toronto Maple Leafs. So is there any reason for a change in hockey operations?
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7 on Tuesday night, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs. Detroit batters, who entered Tuesday with the fewest runs in the AL scored six times in the second inning off left-hander Eric Lauer (1-2). Haase led of
ATLANTA (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto each hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals overcame Stephen Strasburg's early exit to beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6 on Tuesday night. Soto had three hits, drove in four runs and scored four times to lead Washington's 14-hit outburst. The Nationals snapped their five-game losing streak even though Strasburg lasted only 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander left the game after William Contreras' liner hit his left arm near his glove. Strasburg’s glov
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury. Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim. The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 reco
NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, and the slumping New York Yankees beat the rival Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Tuesday night. The righty-hitting Frazier turned on a slider from right-hander Andrew Kittredge (5-1) and stood at the plate to admire the drive, capping a tight finish in which both teams came up short on potential rallies. One of those stalled efforts came in the eighth, when Frazier d
The UFC Hall of Famer cited leaks at city hall and character assassination by the media when he resigned, though it's not clear what he means.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of Philadelphia's seven home runs and Phillies pummeled the Cincinnati Reds 17-3 Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak. Matt Joyce capped the rout with a grand slam in the ninth off Reds infielder Alex Blandino, who was on the mound to help spare the bullpen. After the slam, Cincinnati infielder Mike Freeman got the call to relieve and the next batter, pitcher Archie Bradley, mercifully stood with the bat on his shoulde