Twins vs. Mets Highlights

Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees, hitting two home runs in his second game wearing the famed pinstripes.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus provides a quintet of batter suggestions to consider off the waiver wire.
Team USA routed Japan on Monday in its quest for an eighth straight gold medal.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
Steve McMichael's wild personality fit well in Chicago.
Winker is headed to the Mets.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
Canelo Alvarez officially announced he will defend his super middleweight titles Sept. 14 versus Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, despite Berlanga not being a top challenger.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Dalton Knecht posted 20 points and 7 rebounds.