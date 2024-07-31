Twins vs. Mets Highlights

Whose fantasy value is on the rise after the wave of deals? Whose value took a hit? Fred Zinkie breaks down the biggest changes.
The United States reached and surpassed 3,000 medals won in Olympic competition between the Summer and Winter Games on Tuesday.
McKeown, the former world record holder, beat Smith, the current world record holder, by 0.33 seconds.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus provides a quintet of batter suggestions to consider off the waiver wire.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
American women, meanwhile, went gold-silver in two separate events.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured the first medal of these Olympics for the United States.
Here's exactly what was reworked in the star QB's contract — and why resolving it was so important ahead of a promising Rams season.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.