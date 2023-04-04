Twins vs. Marlins Highlights
Tyler Mahle struck out seven and Joey Gallo clobbered a three-run jack to lead the Twins to an 11-1 win over the Marlins
Looking at Toronto's baserunning, plate discipline, pitching and more after an interesting three-game set with the Cardinals to kick off the 2023 season.
The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era. The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series' second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can't delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there's also a limit on pickoff throws. One early indication of how this might go came in Baltimore's 10-9 win over t
Nine months after his refusal to receive the COVID vaccine necessitated his departure, Whit Merrifield returns to KC on Monday.
Kodai Senga struck out eight in his major league debut, wearing a glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork in reference to his “ghost forkball,” leading the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 5-1 Sunday. "First inning, definitely a lot of nerves,” Senga said through a translator. Senga averaged 96.8 mph with 32 fastballs — the fastest 99 mph — and threw 26 forkballs, 18 sweepers and 12 cutters.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have more than Cy Awards in common, the two right-handers are the highest-paid major league players this season.
What kind of reception do you think Whit Merrifield will get from Royals fans when he gets his first at-bat with Toronto this week?
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks announced he is starting his last round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Anthony Rendon was suspended five games for an incident with a fan in Oakland. He opted not to appeal and the suspension was reduced a game.
Blue Jays radio listeners were thrown a curveball over the weekend when an alarm-type beeping sound interrupted a remote broadcast of Toronto's road game against the St. Louis Cardinals. It wasn't immediately clear if the unexpected audio — which could be clearly heard in the background for over 10 minutes during Saturday's game — came from the Toronto studio of rights-holder Sportsnet or an external source. Blue Jays radio broadcaster Ben Wagner, who calls the action off TV screens when the tea
The average nine-inning game is already 25 minutes quicker than the full-season 2022 edition, and a 32 minutes ahead of 2021's torturous 3:10 rate.
Every once in a while, Giancarlo Stanton hits a ball so hard and so far that Yankees manager Aaron Boone almost is puzzled it was humanly possible. Stanton smashed a titanic home run to center field, Aaron Judge also went deep and Jhony Brito won his brilliant major league debut as New York beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 on Sunday.
Miguel Cabrera is entering the final year of his eight-year, $248 million contract. Eight years later, his deal still ranks among the best-ever.
Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals broke loose early to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Monday night for their first victory of the season. Nicky Lopez had a two-run triple and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a pair of RBI singles as the Royals opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth against José Berríos and gave Matt Quatraro his first win as manager.
The 2023 MLB season has begun and we saw some standout performances in the first days of the year.
Cassie and Erin Murphy won the Brewers' 50/50 raffle and used the winnings on fertility treatment. Their son will now attend the 2023 home opener.
Royals hitters weren’t panicking before Monday’s game following a slow start. Here’s why.
Luke Schenn is making a strong case to be in the lineup when the Maple Leafs take to the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 33-year-old defenceman was traded from Vancouver ahead of the NHL trade deadline and has added an extra physical edge to Toronto's blue line. Schenn, drafted by the Leafs in 2008, leads the NHL this season in hits (296).
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli believes his team's early success this season has hinged on starting pitching. The Twins pitched two shutouts during their opening series in Kansas City, then held down the Miami Marlins in an 11-1 blowout Monday night. Minnesota's starters have permitted only two runs in four games.
There was no doubt about this one, which tallied as the second-longest of Stanton's career.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake McCarthy drove in the tiebreaking run with a bunt single in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 2-1 on Sunday to overcome Noah Syndergaard in his first start for Los Angeles. With the score 1-1, Ketel Marte doubled against Brusdar Graterol (0-1) leading off the ninth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled to right and Mookie Betts charged and threw a strike to catcher Will Smith, who applied a swipe tag. Christian Walker singled and Corbin Carroll hit in