Twins vs. Mariners Highlights
Byron Buxton and the Twins defeat Bryce Miller and the Mariners, 5-1
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
Toronto FC's Luka Gavran never saw Thiaré coming.
The 2017 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
The deal comes with a 30-year lease and a target date in 2028 for the renovations to be complete.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.