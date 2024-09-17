Twins vs. Guardians Highlights
Byron Buxton and the Twins take on Kyle Manzardo and the Guardians on September 16, 2024
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo suffered a calf strain that should sideline him for "a couple of weeks," according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Champions League returns on Tuesday with a new "league phase" format that more confusing than ever, but all you need to know is that every match matters as clubs vie for knockout stage spots.
Every week in the NFL season brings a host of new questions … and answers some old ones, too. Let’s run down what we learned in Week 2.
The Bengals appeared to have the Chiefs on the ropes. But as he tends to do, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to victory.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
A penalty in the red zone kept Detroit from scoring just before halftime, which proved costly in the 20-16 loss.
Florida State's fall from grace continued Saturday and Week 3 went according to script for the most part. But some teams have played tougher competition than others.
Two UFC greats are finally scheduled to face off.
After falling behind 17-0 to South Carolina, No. 16 LSU came back for a 36-33 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
We almost had a major upset on Saturday.
Aaron Judge ended the longest home run drought of his career with authority, blasting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox.
The Minnesota Twins released minor-league catcher Derek Bender after he tipped pitches to opposing hitters in a game in which his team was eliminated from playoff contention.
Tiger Woods announced on social media that he underwent surgery on his back to relieve nerve impingement.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus unveils his first batch of draft rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season!
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus unveils his first batch of category league draft rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season!
All 120 affiliated minor-league team helmets will also feature the Strauss logo.
Corey Seager will miss the Texas Rangers' remaining 16 games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.