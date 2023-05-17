Twins vs. Dodgers Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson. “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time. Three pitches