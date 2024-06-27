Twins vs. D-backs Highlights
Jose Miranda and the Twins take on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the D-backs on June 26, 2024
Jose Miranda and the Twins take on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the D-backs on June 26, 2024
Where will LeBron James' son be taken in the second?
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine if there’s reason for concern with Gerrit Cole after two rough outings, drama within the college baseball world, who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and ask why some players don’t have a home run yet this season.
U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes has omitted Alex Morgan from the USWNT's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
In today's edition: MLB offenses are struggling (again), Knicks-Nets blockbuster, Division I's haves and have-nots, and more.
"How do you retire and don't call the people that you work with?"
On today’s episode of The Exempt List, Charles McDonald is joined by NFL writer Diante Lee from The Ringer to take a look at how a few former defensive coaches will fare as a new head coaches for their teams.
The most expected driver announcement of the season is officially official.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are staying in the Chris Finch business after advancing to the Western Conference finals.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Vincent Goodwill tackles the NBA news of the day, previews the 2024 NBA Draft with Krysten Peek and talks about Michael Jordan’s 1988 Defensive Player of the Year Award with Tom Haberstroh.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Astros lurking in the shadows against their opponents, Paul Skenes’ continued brilliance on the mound and Steven Kwan possibly being another big bat for the Guardians.
After a disappointing world championships, the U.S. has identified top-end talent to carry the team back to the top of the sport in Paris.
Hungary grabbed a late 1-0 win Sunday, which officially knocked Scotland out of Euro 2024.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
The Yankees slugger will not rise for the 2024 Home Run Derby.