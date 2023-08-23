Twins vs. Brewers Highlights
Adames and Taylor lead the Brewers over the Twins
There was no way baseball could've been played Sunday in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium was flooded as Tropical Storm Hilary hit the region.
Soriano was fit during his 16-year MLB career, but now he's yoked.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Belt homered on Mike Baumann's first pitch in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the second and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended the Orioles' three-game winning streak and cut their lead in the American League East over second-place Tampa Bay to two games. With Bo Bichette on second base as the automatic runner in the 10th, Belt hit a liner into the right-field seats for his 14th homer, and t
How historically bad are this year's Yankees, and how did it get so ugly? Some key numbers from the Yankees' season to forget.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday. Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experien
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, cutting ties with their leadership on the baseball side amid another disappointing season. Williams was in his 11th season in his position after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 seasons. Hahn had been the GM since October 2012. The White Sox are finishing a miserable season. They had a 49-76 record heading into Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago
At times Brandon Belt's production has invited skepticism, but in recent weeks he's been a force at the dish.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Coming back to the Little League World Series after losing last year’s title game, Curacao doesn’t just want to be good for its size. The team from Willemstad’s Pabao Little League on the Caribbean island of about 150,000 people is aiming for bigger things, and with five players and its whole coaching staff back for a second straight year, it needs just two wins to return to the tournament championship undefeated. “Those guys that were here last year, I tell them t
PHOENIX (AP) — The Seattle Mariners were mostly sellers at the trade deadline three weeks ago, dealing closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a move signaling that this year probably wouldn't end in the postseason. Julio Rodríguez had other ideas. The young All-Star recently finished a four-day stretch for the ages, setting an MLB record with 17 hits in those four games and helping to push the Mariners back into the American League playoff race. Rodriguez went 17 for 22 in the four ga
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 — the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers (Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King). Abrams sna
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was scratched from lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger. Manager Dusty Baker said the injury wasn't serious, but that the finger was sore. “He hurt his finger at the house, was careless with the door,” Baker said. Baker added that they hope the injury will only keep him out a day or two. “Your hands are so important when you hit,” Baker said. “Until you hurt your hands,
Six teams vying for the National League's three wild-card spots are separated by just 3.5 games late.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed Luke Weaver to a one-year contract Tuesday and reinstated fellow right-hander Bryan Woo from the 15-day injured list. Weaver was released by Cincinnati on Friday. He went 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 21 starts with the Reds. Manager Scott Servais said Weaver will work out of Seattle's bullpen, but could start if the team needed someone to step into the rotation. “Certainly to get him, you had to present a major league opportunity, and that's what we had,” Ser
Citizens Bank Ballpark and Major League Baseball on Thursday launched the pilot program Go-Ahead Entry to improve fan experience.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Offense is taking a step back at the Little League World Series this year. Pitchers are zipping through opposing lineups, helped by a new rule meant to boost participation that calls for everyone on the roster to be in the batting order. But that’s not the only reason. Some of these guys just throw hard. After the LLWS hit its 20-game mark on Sunday, the tournament’s combined run total stood at 140, significantly fewer than the 187 runs scored through that point la
The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players' association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined by MLB. “Just let the process kind of unfold,” Rays manager Kevin Cash before Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mired in their first eight-game losing streak since 1995, the New York Yankees added some youth by recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Tuesday. New York also activated Carlos Rodón from the 15-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series against Washington after the left-hander missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Pereira was starting in left field and batting seventh and Peraza was pla
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer and Justin Verlander threw six scoreless innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Tuesday night. Boston manager Alex Cora and right fielder Alex Verdugo were both ejected for arguing balls and strikes as the Red Sox lost a second straight game at Houston. Verdugo was ejected in the top of the fourth by plate umpire Pat Hoberg, who also tossed Cora after the manager objected to the call of ball four to Alex Bregman in bottom
Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.
