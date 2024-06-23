Twins vs. Athletics Highlights
Bailey Ober and the Twins defeat JJ Bleday and the Athletics, 10-2
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
Some of LeBron James' former coaches landed on their feet. One of them never coached in the NBA again.
The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.
Canada said it was "deeply disturbed" by the language against the player, who was harassed after a hard tackle on Argentina star Lionel Messi.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through the NBA news of the week, preview the start of free agency and do a vibe check on the Golden State Warriors.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss being at the 2024 MLB Draft Combine, talk with potential first round draft pick JJ Wetherholt about his upbringing in baseball and get into why MLB is changing their review system in Triple-A.
Three years ago, 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby won gold in Tokyo. Now, she'll deal with the disappointment of not qualifying for Paris.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Round 2 of the 124th U.S. Open is underway.
Aces may be shorthanded, but they still have A'ja Wilson.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine what’s wrong with the 2024 Atlanta Braves, Paul Skenes receiving a standing ovation on the road, the Dodgers making a trade and MLB dropping the ball in regards to Rintaro Sasaki.