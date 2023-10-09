Twins vs. Astros Game 2 Recap
Correa, Lopez lift Twins to 6-2 win over Astros
Of the 30 managers in baseball, only six of them are scheduled to earn at least $3M in 2024 while 15 others earned $1.75M or less this season.
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers had everything going for them until Game 1 of the NLDS started and the Arizona Diamondbacks dominated in an 11-2 win.
Atkins insisted the decision to pull Berrios from Game 2 was made by John Schneider and his staff and wasn't due to pressure from the front office.
The athlete is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Cantlay allegedly told an American television reporter ahead of his opening match in last week’s Ryder Cup that he would wear a cap when he was “paid to be here, like he is”, motioning in the direction of a PGA of America official standing near him.
The Kansas City Chiefs player mocked his fellow NFL star with a witty reference to the New York Jets' owner.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw crashed out of Game 1 of the NL Division Series, getting tagged for six runs and recording just one out against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had never made a start in which he had pitched less than one inning. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts had expected Kershaw to throw about 85 pitches. Instead, he was gone after 35. He was replaced by rookie Emmet Sheehan. Five batters up and five runs scored w
ATLANTA (AP) — Braves catcher Sean Murphy was called for interference in the eighth inning of their NL Division Series opener against Philadelphia on Saturday night, bringing home a run for the Phillies. The call was made by plate umpire Brian O’Nora with J.T. Realmuto batting with the bases loaded and two outs. Trea Turner scored to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. It was hard to see any contact, but Realmuto looked back at O'Nora after he fouled off a pitch from Pierce Johnson and pointed to Murp
As a kid, you always hope to meet your heroes. However, 11-year-old Holden Bautista hit a hole-in-one in front of his.
The congressman has been accused of knowing college wrestlers were being sexually assaulted while he was a coach for the team 1987-1995 The post Nancy Mace Backs Jim Jordan for Speaker, Says ‘I’m Not Familiar’ With Claims He Ignored Ohio State Abuse Allegations (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says right-hander Alek Manoah received an injection to relieve discomfort in his shoulder, and multiple tests on the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist haven't revealed any structural damage. “He has been motivated to get back to form,” Atkins said Saturday at the season-ending press conference. “He made the decision to get the injection because he felt as though that was the next best step.” Atkins also said John Schneider will return as manager
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots gave up. Down 24-0 early in the second half, hearing boos at home like they used to on the road, a week after the worst loss of coach Bill Belichick’s career, with quarterback Mac Jones on his way to the bench for the second straight game, the Patriots punted the ball away on a fourth-and-3 inside Saints territory. The move netted New England 27 yards — a minor flip of field position that accomplished nothing. Two more punts and an interception —
DENVER (AP) — The expression on Sean Payton's face when his quarterback retreated to the sideline after his last-minute fumble sealed Denver's latest loss was a combination of exasperation, irritation and frustration. A telling look by the coach of the Denver Broncos to sum up the game and, really, the season so far. Payton appeared none too pleased with Russell Wilson after his QB's late fumble while scrambling away from pressure was returned 39 yards for a touchdown by Bryce Hall that capped t
Travis Kelce was grilled about his budding relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, and he had nothing but good news to share.
Logan Sargeant, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and George Russell also had issues.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Aaron Hicks missed a hit-and-run sign when Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the ninth inning of the AL Division Series opener. With Baltimore down by a run, Henderson led off with a single but was thrown out at second while Hicks was batting. The Orioles went on to lose 3-2 on Saturday to the Texas Rangers. Hyde said after the game there was a “miscommunication" on the play. Prior to Game 2, Hyde clarified. “We just missed a hit-and-run s
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was penalized after climbing into the stands to give his mom the football after scoring a touchdown against the GIants.
Five matches will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, including three title match and John Cena teaming with LA Knight.
Joe Pyfer continued the impressive start to his octagon career when he choked out Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night 229.