Twins separated at birth root for different teams in Super Bowl LVII

Associated Press

The two-month break in the LPGA Tour's domestic schedule worked out beautifully for Ally Ewing, who is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a different role. There was no better time to be his caddie, especially with the U.S. Women's Open coming to Pebble Beach this summer for the first time. “I had a down week and a good reason to get out to Pebble," Ewing said Thursday.