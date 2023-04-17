Twin Waterspouts Spin Near Australia's Whitsunday Islands

Stunning video of twin waterspouts spinning near Australia’s Whitsunday Islands in Queensland, was captured by fisherman on a boat on April 12.

Video filmed by Murray Story shows two waterspouts rotating close to each other under a low cloud near an island.

Story told Storyful that the video was filmed at 6:30 in the morning and that he got to within 400 to 500 metres of the waterspout before he stopped and took photos. “We could literally see the spout picking up the water and swirling it up into the very low cloud,” said Story. Credit: Murray Story via Storyful