Twin Toddlers Go Trick-or-Treating in Slinky Dog Costume

Twin toddlers dressed up in a connecting slinky dog trick-or-treat costume made quite the impression during a trip to Alabama’s Birmingham Zoo on October 24.

This footage by Sarah Breece shows her twins, Vienna and Brielle, waddling about the zoo to the delight of onlookers.

Breece told Storyful the slinky dog is a common costume in the “twin mom community”, adding that when “people say it’s ‘pumpkin spiced latte season’, you’ll see memes from twin moms that it’s ‘slinky dog season’.”

“Vienna and Brielle are 18 months old and we knew this was the perfect year to be the slinky dog,” she said. “My mom pieced together the costume from pointers online about what materials to use etc. The slinky is in fact an oversized slinky covered in fabric. She made the tail with bendable wire. And made the rest of it by hand as well.” Credit: Sarah Breece via Storyful