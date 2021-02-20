Twin sisters started cigar company with only a $500 investment — and now they're shipping nationwide
Twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne started their own cigar company that celebrates Cuban women.
Brett Gardner's return to the Yankees won't displace Clint Frazier from taking over as New York's starting left fielder. Gardner agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract to return to the Yankees for a 14th season, a deal subject to a successful physical for the 37-year-old. Manager Aaron Boone cautioned developments during a season could alter intentions but for now Frazier was projected over Gardner in an outfield that has Aaron Hicks in centre and Aaron Judge in right. “I expect Clint to be our left fielder and to be in that starting lineup," Boone said Saturday at spring training. “A guy like Gardy is a guy who would play a lot, certainly, as a lot of our guys that will quote unquote be bench players or whatever, but Clint is going to be a regular player for us going into the season.” Gardner hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 130 at-bats last year, rebounding after a slump that sunk his average at .169 at the start of September. He batted .369 (7 for 19) in the playoffs. “It’s huge,” catcher Kyle Higashioka said of Gardner's return. "Gardy has always been one of my favourite teammates. Just the leadership and the experience that he provides is going to be really vital to us. Guys like that are such a great role model for guys coming up. He’s just the ultimate professional." Over the full 2019 season, Gardner reached career-best totals of 28 homers and 74 RBIs to go along with a .251 average. He is the last player remaining for the Yankees' 2009 World Series champions and a fan favourite for his fiery demeanour and longevity. “One of the things I look at is his toughness, the ability to post, the ability to play through things, the premium he puts on being ready to go each and every day,” Boone said. “There is a blue collar-ness to the way he goes about his business I think that is infectious. He’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder that he plays with. “And I think he’s got a young man’s body. He’s in great shape. He has aged very well. And I think you’ve seen him really I think adapt and apply information to continue to make himself in a lot of ways a better player but certainly still a very relevant player,” he said. Gardner and the switch-hitting Hicks often were the only left-handed bats in the Yankees' starting lineup last year. Jay Bruce, another lefty-hitting outfielder, will be at spring training camp. Gardner is targeted for significant at-bats even if he's not a regular starter. “We’ll talk through different roles and things like that,” Boone said. “We’re a long way away from April 1st even, so a lot of things can happen. The season always takes twists and turns. So you always have plans and usually you have to adjust with those plans. On a guy like Gardy, we know he’s a guy that can still play at very high level.” Gardner also serves a mentor to Frazier, who showed great improvement last year in his fourth season with the Yankees. The 26-year-old hit .267 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 131 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, after batting .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs over 225 at-bats in 2019. “It's been fun to see that relationship grow,” Boone said. “I do feel like in a way they probably pushed each other a little bit. But I know that Clint has over the last couple of years really started to take the things that he can learn from a Brett Gardner and apply them and in turn, I think, Clint does a good job of kind of in his own way, kind of needling Gardy and pushing Gardy along. And they have a pretty cool banter back and forth, frankly, that that I enjoy witnessing. But, look, I think those are two guys that can be really impactful players.” NOTES: Gary Sánchez, benched for in favour of Higashioka for four of five Division Series games, expressed confidence he will be the regular catcher. “I don’t see myself just playing two times a week," he said through a translator. "I would like to have the opportunity to play every day.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England — A first win at Anfield since 1999 for Everton. The worst form since 1923 for Liverpool after a fourth straight home loss. The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. A first Merseyside derby win since 2010 put Everton behind sixth-place Liverpool only on goal difference with a game in hand, while the champions are 16 points behind leader Manchester City. Chelsea is three points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League place after drawing 1-1 at Southampton. Even worse for Liverpool was losing yet another centre back option as Jordan Henderson was forced off injured in the first half. October’s derby was the start of Liverpool's defensive problems when Virgil Van Dijk was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury after a reckless tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Henderson’s problem appeared to be a groin injury as he pulled up running the ball out of defence in the first half, leaving his side with an 18th different — and most inexperienced — pairing of Ozan Kabak and substitute Nat Phillips. But by then the damage had already been done as Everton had made its intent clear. Straight from kickoff, the ball was hit forward and, under no pressure, Kabak conceded a corner after six seconds. The on-loan Schalke player was immediately targeted by Richarlison. It paid off after just three minutes as two weak headers, one from Thiago Alcantara and another from Kabak on his Anfield debut, saw the ball fall to James Rodriguez. He slipped in a pass behind the new boy for Richarlison to run onto and fire an angled drive across Alisson Becker. The Brazilian also gave the visitors their first lead in a derby since October 2010, the date of their last victory which came at Goodison Park. Kabak’s edgy nerves were not eased when he allowed Pickford's clearance to drop over his head straight to the feet of Richarlison, before moments later clattering James Rodriguez after a mistimed challenge and he finished the half with a booking — for the third successive match — to cap a poor 45 minutes. His confidence would also not have been helped by the loss of Henderson just before the half hour, with the 23-year-old Phillips arriving off the bench as the senior partner despite making just his eighth appearance for the club. At least Alisson, responsible for three errors in his last two league matches, was back on form with a good save to deny a diving Seamus Coleman header from Lucas Digne’s cross. Pickford was also in good form. He flew to his right to tip Henderson’s swerving volley around the post before the Liverpool captain’s exit. The England No. 1 was in action again catching Sadio Mane's header early in the second half. Pickford dived at the feet of striker Mohamed Salah as Liverpool turned up the pressure without really laying siege to the Everton goal. More holes opened up in Liverpool’s defence and, from a counter-attack, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Substitute Sigurdsson stroked home the penalty to spark wild celebrations among the Everton contingent. The only disappointment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have been not having any fans allowed into the home of its greatest rival, due to the pandemic, to see the landmark triumph. TUCHEL'S CONCERNS Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticized Callum Hudson-Odoi after hauling off the forward in the draw at Southampton — only 31 minutes after replacing the injured Tammy Abraham at halftime. “I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing,” Tuchel said. “In a game where it’s hard to create chances, you need to rely on counter-pressing to force maybe errors, to get a second ball and get an easy chance. “For that we have to be totally on and totally showing for counter-pressing. And I did not feel this from Callum today. He missed some opportunities for counter-pressing, he missed some easy balls. I had the feeling he was never really into the game." Takumi Minamino’s fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute. The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta’s despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Mason Mount equalized in the 54th from a penalty after being brought down by Danny Ings. While Southampton ended a six-game losing run in the league, the point stopped Chelsea recording a sixth straight win in all competitions. WEST BROM DANGER West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card for handling but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley that left Sam Allardyce's side 11 points from safety. Ajayi was dismissed for handling. Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Quinn Priester is very much trying to live in the moment. That doesn't mean it's easy. Not when the Pittsburgh Pirates are pointing to you as one of the key parts of a core they believe will one day return the team to contention. So yeah, as much as the 20-year-old right-hander is well aware of how much work remains to be done before he reaches the majors, his mind tends to wander toward what could be. “I think like anybody would, I catch myself a little bit daydreaming about playoff games at PNC,” Priester said Saturday. Even if those dreams likely remain out of reach in the short term for both Priester and the organization. The Pirates are still in the early stages of a top-to-bottom makeover and are coming off a season in which they finished with the worst record in the big leagues. And Priester is still hoping for something akin to a sense of normalcy, namely facing batters with something significant on the line. That wasn't the case during 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic sent the minor league season into hiatus. He impressed at the satellite camp in Altoona and during instructional play, but it's not quite the same, and he knows it. “I’m itching,” he said. “Like I’m very much itching to get out there and to put all the work, especially from the off-season, and I’ll include last year, into a game environment and for it to matter towards a win and loss record.” Where he'll begin 2021 is uncertain, though he's getting a taste of what potentially awaits him. Priester will start spring training at the big league camp, trying to glean what he can from more experienced players while developing a relationship with pitching coach Oscar Marin. Marin got an eyeful during one of Priester's outings in the Arizona Fall League. What stood out was simply the way Priester commanded the strike zone with multiple pitches. He got ahead of hitters with his curveball. His fastball — which can touch the upper 90s — worked well high in the strike zone. He drew soft contact off his changeup and threw less than 40 pitches in three innings, the kind of efficiency that's a valuable currency, particularly for a prospect still seven months shy of his 21st birthday. Yet Priester is careful not to get ahead of himself. Sure, he's put on around 25 pounds of muscle on his 6-foot-3 frame since the Pirates selected him with the 18th overall pick two years ago. Still, there's still growing — both on the field and off — to do. “I do try and watch what I eat,” he said. "Keep my eating clean and healthy and then trying to add weight that way as opposed to grabbing Happy Meals from McDonald’s.” Priester — who says he's around 210 pounds now and would like to add at least five more in the near future — laughed when asked if his pursuit of gaining weight means he can zip over to Krispy Kreme and crush a dozen glazed just because he can. “Oh, the dirty bulk? No I haven’t tried the dirty bulk,” he said. “I've been doing a lot of grilled chicken, like noodles, carbs, that kind of stuff. I do try and watch what I eat. I think it’s the details that matter and the details that will help me move through the organization as fast as I can.” Trying to predict how quickly Priester will rise through the ranks is difficult. Still, the Pirates are fine if Priester allows himself to drift to a day when he's in the dugout at PNC Park instead of the stands. “For (Priester) to be thinking about pitching at PNC and what he’s going to do at PNC that’s important,” manager Derek Shelton said. “You have to have a finish line, in terms of where you’re going, and once you get to that finish line, getting better every day. To have something that you’re looking forward to is extremely important.” NOTES: The Pirates made the signing of two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier official on Saturday. The 35-year-old Frazier — who will make $1.5 million if he makes the team out of spring training — is automatically the oldest player on a team riddled with youth. Frazier will spend most of his time at first base, which is in need of a right-handed bat to go along with left-handed Colin Moran. “I think a right-handed bat with the ability to drive the ball was important for us and something we wanted to key on, and the fact that we were able to add a veteran,” Shelton said. “Not only a veteran guy, but if you talk to anybody about Todd Frazier, the way they talk about him is (impressive).” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Sam Reinhart scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Defencemen Colin Miller also scored and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Sabres, who had not won since beating the Devils in a shootout on Jan. 30. Jack Eichel added two assists for Buffalo, which returned to play this week after missing two weeks because of the pandemic. Kyle Palmieri and P.K. Subban scored in the third period for the Devils, who welcomed centre Nico Hischier for his first game this season by naming him captain. Mackenzie Blackwood (4-1-1) had 26 saves in losing for the the first time in regulation this season. The Sabres opened a 3-0 lead after two periods and the faceoff circle was the key. The goals came after faceoff wins in the Devils' end. Miller beat a screened Blackwood after Eric Staal won a faceoff. Reinhart got his fourth and fifth goals of the season in the second period after faceoff wins by Eichel. Palmieri closed the gap to 3-1 in the opening minute of the third period. Subban scored a power-play goal with 3:16 left in regulation and the Devils' net empty. Miller blocked a last-second shot from between the circles by Pavel Zacha to preserve the win. Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe left the ice in the third period with an apparent knee injury. COVID-19 LIST Saturday marked the first time since Jan. 14 that the Devils have not had a player on the NHL's COVIDS-19 list for some reason. The team was forced to shut down for 15 days after a spike on Jan. 31 following a game with the Sabres. The high point was 19 players isolated on Feb. 8. Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens returned to the lineup after missing three games because of the COVID-19 protocol. Forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen each missed their fourth straight game. ZAJAC 1000 Travis Zajac (COVID) returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 28 and played in his 999th regular season game. He will become the 66th player in NHL history to play 1,000 games with one team. The other Devils are Ken Daneyko (1,283), Martin Brodeur (1,259) and Patrik Elias (1,240). UP NEXT Sabres: At Islanders on Monday. Devils: Travel to Washington to face the Capitals on Sunday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SASKATOON — Mike Babcock, who coached the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title and the Canadian men's team to two Olympic medals, is taking over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s team. Huskie Athletics chief athletics officer Dave Hardy announced Saturday that Babcock will lead the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis for the next two seasons. Babcock, a Saskatoon native and former Huskies player, replaces Dave Adolph, who announced his retirement Dec. 7 after 27 years coaching Saskatchewan. Babcock joins the Huskies after spending the past 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Red Wings to the Stanley Cup championship in 2008. He also coached Anaheim and Toronto. Babcock was fired 23 games into the 2019-20 season while in his fifth campaign with the Maple Leafs. Babcock coached Canada to Olympic gold medals in men's hockey in 2010 and 2014, and was also behind the bench for Canada's 1997 world junior championship and world title in 2004. "I am excited to work with Huskie athletes, back in my hometown, at the university where I had the opportunity to play under legendary coach Dave King," Babcock said in a statement. "This is a special place for me, and I look forward to having the chance to help develop these young men. Saskatchewan has provided me many opportunities in my life and my career, and I am truly excited about the opportunity to give back." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — Cy Young winner Shane Bieber reported to training camp on Saturday with the Indians after the right-hander was quarantined with COVID-19. Bieber, who was baseball's best pitcher in 2020, was medically cleared and joined Cleveland's other pitchers and catchers in Goodyear, Arizona. The 25-year-old recently tested positive with the virus, but only experienced mild symptoms. Bieber spent part of the winter working out at the team's training complex, and manager Terry Francona said his ace will resume a normal work schedule. “He was actually able to throw a bullpen I think in his backyard when he was down,” said Francona, who is recovering from a staph infection in his toe. "So he’s not behind. I do think that being in this environment is more conducive to better work, but we’ve all seen Biebs. "He’s going to get it done wherever. That’s not an issue.” Bieber took part in non-throwing, fielding practice on his first day. The Indians will have their first full-squad workout on Sunday. Dominant during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Bieber led the majors with eight wins, a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts, a rare Triple Crown for pitchers. Bieber will be expected to carry the load again this season as the Indians try to get back to the post-season after making it as a wild card in 2020. Cleveland has one of the AL's best starting staffs, led by Bieber, who is 34-14 in three major league seasons. There's still room for Bieber to grow and improve. Francona doesn't see any reason that won't happen. “I do think as he learns the league and learns himself, you will see improvements because he’s that kind of kid," Francona said. "He’s conscientious and smart, and he has the drive to want to be great. So I think you’ll see some things he’ll improve on this year for sure.” NOTES: Projected closer James Karinchak also cleared COVID intake and reported. Francona said it's possible he'll use the hard-throwing right-hander in non-save situations as well, something the manager has done in the past with Cody Allen and Adam Miller. ... Francona is on crutches following surgery to remove the infection from his big left toe. Doctors had him try two different devises to help him get around. “One was a thing you kneel on and it has wheels, but it also has a basket on the front,” Francona said. “And as much as that may have helped me get around the complex, I was not going to take that amount of grief.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — As Naomi Osaka strode through the Champion's Walk leading to the court for the Australian Open final — headphones on her ears, racket bag strapped to her back — she reached out her left hand to tap a panel marked with her name and the year of her previous title there. Not a big deal, she explained. Just a bit of superstition. Less than 10 minutes later, she began the match against Jennifer Brady. And less than 1 1/2 hours later, Osaka won the last point, because that's what she does when the stakes are the greatest on her sport's biggest stages. Osaka improved to 4-0 in Grand Slam finals by grabbing six consecutive games to pull away in what initially was a tight contest, beating Brady 6-4, 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Saturday. “You don’t go into a final wanting to be the runner-up. For me, I feel like every opportunity that I play a Slam is an opportunity to win a Slam,” said the 23-year-old Osaka, who will move up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. “So I think maybe I put that pressure on myself too much, but honestly, it’s working out in my favour right now." Sure is. With serves that reached 122 mph (197 kph) and produced six aces, and returns that helped create six breaks, Osaka became the first woman to win her first four major finals since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago. That is part of Osaka's 12-0 record in quarterfinals, semifinals and finals at the majors. “She plays so aggressive that she puts so much pressure on you to perform well,” said Brady, a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who played college tennis at UCLA and was participating in a Slam final for the first time. "And that’s something that not every tennis player has that ability to do.” Osaka, the 2020 AP Female Athlete of the Year, is also on a 21-match winning streak that dates to last season and includes her championship at last year’s U.S. Open. She also won the U.S. Open in 2018, and the Australian Open in 2019. “What I have learned on and off the court is it’s OK to not be sure about yourself. For me, I feel like I’ve always forced myself to, like, be ‘strong’ or whatever. I think if you’re not feeling OK, it’s OK to not feel OK,” Osaka said. “But you have to sort of go within yourself and figure things out in a way.” Osaka was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, and moved to the United States with her family when she was 3. She has been a vocal advocate for Black victims of racism and police violence, saying she would refuse to play a match at one tournament last year to spotlight the issue. “She’s such an inspiration to us all, and what she’s doing for the game is amazing in getting the sport out there,” said Brady, who was seeded 22nd. “I hope young girls at home are watching and inspired by what she’s doing.” Brady had to go through a hard quarantine for 15 days when she arrived in Australia in January because someone on her flight tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived. Playing Osaka represented a big step up in competition during this tournament for Brady, who had not faced anyone ranked in the Top 25 nor anyone who previously appeared in so much as one Grand Slam semifinal. Brady's only previous final four appearance at a major came at the U.S. Open in September, when she lost to Osaka in three sets. She wasn't able to push the champ as much this time on an evening that was breezy and cooler than it's been lately, with the temperature below 70 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius). The attendance was announced at 7,381; spectators were allowed back after being barred earlier in the tournament during a COVID-19 lockdown. “I didn’t play my last Grand Slam with fans," Osaka said, "so just to have this energy, it really means a lot.” The final turned at 4-all, when Brady used an on-the-run lob winner that she punctuated by waving her arms to request more noise from the crowd. That earned a break point — convert that, and she would serve for the opening set. But Osaka erased the chance with a cross-court forehand winner, and two errors by Brady made it 5-4. Osaka then broke to grab the set, helped by Brady’s double-fault and a netted forehand on a short ball to end it. “Happens maybe one in 10 times,” Brady said of that mistake, “or hopefully less.” That was part of the run that put Osaka ahead 4-0 in the second set and she was on her way. Now only two active women own more major trophies: Serena Williams, with 23, and her sister, Venus, with seven. Osaka beat Serena Williams — a player she calls her idol — in the semifinals Thursday. And as much as Osaka makes plain that she wants to keep adding to her Grand Slam collection, there are larger goals, too. “This is going to sound really odd, but hopefully I play long enough to play a girl that said that I was once her favourite player or something,” said Osaka, who signed autographs for fans after her victory. “For me, I think that’s the coolest thing that could ever happen to me. ... That's how the sport moves forward.” ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CALGARY — Jennifer Jones opened pursuit of a record seventh Canadian women's curling championship with a 7-4 win over Quebec's Laurie St-Georges on Saturday.Manitoba's Jones is tied with Colleen Jones and former teammate Jill Officer at six for the most national women's titles.Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt scored two in the ninth and stole one in the 10th to edge Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson 7-6 in Pool B's first draw Saturday morning.Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador held off New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 8-7. Adams stole single points in ends eight through 10.The Wild Card One team skipped by Chelsea Carey doubled Lori Eddy of Nunavut 6-3.The 18-team field at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is divided into two pools of nine. The top four from each advance to the championship round, which determines the three playoff teams.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press