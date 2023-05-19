Twin bridge repair projects leave businesses near downtown feeling the pinch
Two ongoing bridge repair projects in the Irishtown Bend neighborhood near The Flats have frustrated business owners in the area feeling the pinch.
Two ongoing bridge repair projects in the Irishtown Bend neighborhood near The Flats have frustrated business owners in the area feeling the pinch.
After the show, Candi Davis recounted Winfrey kicked off her heels, sat on the edge of the stage, and had a heart-to-heart with audience members.
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
Ohio mother Judy Malinowski miraculously survived for almost two years after her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her alight. Suffering unimaginable pain, she used that time to fight for other victims and record testimony in her own murder trial that sent her attacker to prison for life, writes Sheila Flynn
Actress and Sports Illustrated cover star Megan Fox stole the show at the magazine's issue launch party in a plunging, sheer mesh dress and we are obsessed.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Friends of the British royal family have mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York, after photographs, videos and other participants’ accounts gave a very different—and much less perilous—impression of the evening’s events, with one friend of Princ
Will the Maple Leafs hire internally or look for a fresh voice?
Miley Cyrus graced the cover of British Vogue's June 2023 issue in two bodysuit looks, one featuring very high cut legs and the other more cut-outs than fabric.
At 20 years old, Montrealer Gisèle-Rose Wagner may give up on her dream of becoming a nurse after wasting thousands of dollars and countless hours on a test she has been unable to pass. Four times she's tried — and failed. "I feel kind of hopeless because I have done it so many times," said Wagner. "Usually you have three shots, but sometimes you can annul an exam for different reasons." That's what Wagner did — annulling one failed attempt, hoping adjustments to the controversial exam in March
The Ohio Republican's latest message backfires on Twitter.
The singer left little to the imagination in her netted dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
Calista Flockhart posted a sweet pic of her actor husband admiring her black tulle gown before the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
An additional person has died in an outbreak linked to contaminated eye drops and more people are reporting they've lost their vision. The number of deaths has risen to four, according to an update issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday and first reported by ABC News. At least one of the deaths occurred in Washington state, but the CDC did not provide any information on the other victims.
Ireland Baldwin is showing the realities of welcoming her baby girl
Reese and Dunne are the first college athletes to be featured in the coveted issue
The former TV host, who denies her 2022 election defeat for Arizona governor, didn't hold back with her praise of the former president.
Political opponents such as former President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized DeSantis over the outcome.
A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May 6 shooting of Gregory Kelly, 37, of Detroit, who also was inside the gas station. Kelly and two other men inside the gas station repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out, Worthy said.
Hannah Arensman radiates a love for her sport too pure to be feigned or contrived. As the fourth of nine children, growing up in Morganton, North Carolina, she gravitated towards cycling as an outlet for her irrepressible energy. “I’ve never been able to sit still,” she reflects. “I had a ball doing cyclocross in particular, a wonderful world where road and mountain bike collide. I loved being in shape, I loved going fast, I loved mastering a technical section. It’s like playing an instrument. W
The moniker wasn't the compliment that Gaetz meant, said critics.
Cannes has been accused of refusing entry to a critic of a controversial film included at the festival.