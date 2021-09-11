Twin Beams Shine Where Towers Once Stood on Eve of 9/11 Anniversary

Two beams of light representing the towers that fell on September 11, 2001, were projected skyward from the site of the former World Trade Center in New York City on the evening of September 10 as the city prepared to mark 20 years since the attacks.

Chris Gore shared video of the installation on Instagram.

According to the memorial’s website, the Tribute in Light is a “commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11.” Credit: Chris Gore via Storyful