Twelve penguins freed after rehabilitation in Argentina
STORY: These penguins are getting a new lease on life
They were rescued in Argentina's
Buenos Aires province in early 2022
and were suffering from malnutrition,
dehydration and parasites
VETERINARIAN, MUNDO MARINO FOUNDATION TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, JUAN PABLO LOUREIRO:
"The possible cause of these pathologies could be climate change, food scarcity, and environmental pollution."
The Argentine Mundo Marino Foundation
nursed the birds back to health
In all, 12 Magellanic penguins were rescued
and released back in the wild