Twelve penguins freed after rehabilitation in Argentina

STORY: These penguins are getting a new lease on life

They were rescued in Argentina's

Buenos Aires province in early 2022

and were suffering from malnutrition,

dehydration and parasites

VETERINARIAN, MUNDO MARINO FOUNDATION TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, JUAN PABLO LOUREIRO:

"The possible cause of these pathologies could be climate change, food scarcity, and environmental pollution."

The Argentine Mundo Marino Foundation

nursed the birds back to health

In all, 12 Magellanic penguins were rescued

and released back in the wild