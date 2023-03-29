TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies at the age of 67

TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said.The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said.Mr Portasio said in his statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.