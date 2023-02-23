TV reporter, 9-year-old girl fatally shot in Orlando; 2 others critically injured
On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said three people are dead, and two are critically injured after separate shootings on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills community. In a press conference, Sheriff Mina said the shooting in Pine Hills left a Spectrum News 13 reporter and a 9-year-old girl dead. According to Sheriff Mina, the mother of the girl and a Spectrum News 13 photographer are in critical condition. Both are being treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center.