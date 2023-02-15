Tuscan Bean Soup With Garlic Bread Dippers

Tuscan White Bean soup is made lots of creamy beans and veggies which makes it both healthy and hearty! I like to serve it garlic bread dippers which is the perfect combo for this cooler weather! Tuscan White Bean Soup Ingredients 1 onion, diced 3 carrots, sliced 3 celery ribs, sliced 4 garlic cloves, minced 1 teaspoon dried oregano 4 cans cannellini beans, drained 3 cups chicken broth 1 bunch kale, stems removed and chopped For the garlic bread dippers 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened 3 garlic cloves, minced 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese 1 baguette or bread of choice Directions Heat oil in the pan over medium heat and sauté onions, carrots, celery and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes, until veggies are softened. Stir in oregano. Add cannellini beans and chicken broth and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower heat to medium low, cover and let simmer for 15 minutes. Using the back of a spoon or potato masher, mash beans until soup is slightly thickened. Stir in kale and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until tender. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve with garlic bread if desired. For the garlic bread dippers Preheat oven to 400°. Combine butter, garlic, parsley and Parmesan cheese in a bowl. Spread a good layer onto the bread. Bake 8-10 minutes (time will vary depending on size of bread). Optional- broil for 1 minute. Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joannegpimentel/