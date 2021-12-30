Turtle Walks Past Vehicle Awaiting COVID-19 Testing in Florida

A turtle walked past a vehicle that was queuing for the COVID-19 drive-thru test at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Cory Safra was waiting for COVID-19 testing in his car on December 29 when he filmed this video showing a turtle crawling on the ground, passing his vehicle.

“You know the COVID line is moving slow when the turtle is passing you,” Safra said in the video as he pans his camera to the turtle. Safra told Storyful he waited in the line for about four hours.

Florida reported 46,923 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting the highest single-day record since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Miami Herald. Credit: Cory Safra via Storyful