Turner Station community holds first town hall meeting
Turner Station community holds first town hall meeting
Turner Station community holds first town hall meeting
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
Alicia Navarro, 18, shows up at a police station in Montana more than 1,000 miles from her home.
The search for a man who went missing while tubing on Lunenburg County's Gold River on Monday has ended, as officials say they believe the man was swept out to sea.The 31-year-old was tubing with two other men on the river northwest of Chester, N.S., when his tube capsized. He was last seen drifting down the river holding on to the tube. The other two men made it to shore.RCMP said Wednesday they have concluded an "exhaustive" search that included an RCMP helicopter and police dogs, the military
Trump's former fixer speculated his ex-boss is freaking out as legal heat intensifies and a third indictment looms.
A Modesto family is frustrated and seeking answers from law enforcement after their loved one was run over by a mower earlier this month. Christine Chavez, 27, was found dead at Beard Brook Park July 8 after a tractor had run her over. The family is trying to figure out what led up to their daughter's death and why they keep finding her remains weeks after her death. Her father, Cristobal Chavez visits the park where her body was found often. "I know she is still here," he said. "I speak with my daughter. I speak with her here." It's where Modesto police said a landscaper cutting the grass with a pull-behind mower ran over Chavez. She was homeless and stayed in the park sometimes. "She was destroyed, destroyed," Cristobal Chavez said. Chavez said the family is having a hard time healing because they keep finding her remains around the memorial.
The parents of the two boys in Lafeyette, Indiana, were cahrged with neglect and drug-related offenses after the klling in March.
HALIFAX — The RCMP have called off a search for a 31-year-old man who they believe has been swept out to sea after a tubing mishap on a Nova Scotia river. Police and other first responders began searching on Monday after three men capsized while tubing down the Gold River, about 80 kilometres from Halifax on Nova Scotia’s South Shore. Police say two of the men managed to swim to shore, but the third was last seen being carried downriver. Rescue efforts included a military Cormorant search-and-re
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe breakdown of the Hunter Biden plea deal may contain silver linings for both the defendant and for the U.S. Department of Justice.Federal District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika tanked the deal today, after what was expected to be a straightforward hearing turned into three hours of drama where the plea deal was off, on, and finally postponed altogether.Judge Noreika initially expressed concern over the scope of the plea agreement, aris
LANGLEY — An employee at a mall in Langley, B.C., says she heard a giant boom, the ground shook and she thought they were experiencing an earthquake. Instead, RCMP say a welding truck in the mall’s parking lot had exploded in flames. No one was hurt and police say in a statement the blast doesn't appear to be suspicious. Madalene Morton, an employee at Epiphany Neighbourhood Art Studios in the Willoughby Town Centre mall, says at first she thought someone had driven into the building, because th
Nevada police said they found Brian Laugeson and his two young children in a nearby desert area going in and out of consciousness.
The ex-boyfriend of the girl’s mom taught the 14-year-old “how to live as a homeless person,” cops say.
A man charged with murdering a woman who was found dead in eastern Ontario decades ago told police investigating the cold case that he dumped her body in a river, U.S. court documents show. The details of Rodney Mervyn Nichols' conversation with Ontario Provincial Police at a Florida retirement home are contained in court documents filed this week as Nichols was arrested Tuesday. OPP have charged Nichols, of Hollywood, Fla., with murder in the death of Jewell 'Lalla' Langford, referred to as Lal
A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison. Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot. Before learning his sentence, Cua apologized for his actions and told U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss that he is ashamed of his role in a mob's “attack on democracy.”
Police called it a “tragic situation.”
Police officers are accused of becoming bystanders instead of rescuing the 30-year-old, the federal lawsuit says.
The man set up a tripod to record the fight and wore brass knuckles, police said.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland police officer found guilty of raping a woman in her living room while he was on duty is once again seeking bail. Crown prosecutor Kathleen O’Reilly says Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove is applying for bail pending his application to appeal his conviction before the Supreme Court of Canada. He is scheduled to appear in the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal on Friday. Snelgrove was convicted in May 2021 of sexually assaultin
Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik/Pool via ReutersAs Russia’s defense minister marveled at banned ballistic missiles alongside North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, the Kremlin on Thursday ramped up efforts to court allies with a summit appealing to African leaders.With just 17 heads of state from 54 African nations in attendance, Vladimir Putin announced at the “Russia-Africa” summit in St. Petersburg that Moscow would provide up to 50,000 tons of grain to six African countries for free—to repl
The former Trump adviser had a welcoming ear on Newsmax after Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax charges.
EDMONTON — Police say a 60-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly targeting women experiencing homelessness in Edmonton. Police say they began an investigation in January after receiving reports of a man approaching women at the emergency shelters before bringing them back to a residence where they were allegedly confined and then sexually assaulted. They say the investigation uncovered that one sexual assault took place in July 2015 and another in December. The suspect has