Turlock band teacher arrested for third time faces 40 sex crime charges

A former Turlock band teacher accused of child sex crimes will face more charges after being arrested for the third time, authorities said. Daniel Baudino, 38, turned himself in most recently on Thursday, the Turlock Police Department said in a release on Friday. Police are investigating several sex crimes he's accused of involving former students between 2015 and August 2019. He was first arrested on Nov. 1, 2021, accused of having had sex with a minor in 2016. He faced nine counts of felonies. Two additional victims came forward along with investigators finding additional evidence. Baudino was arrested for a second time on Nov. 18, 2021. He faced an additional 10 felony sex crime charges.