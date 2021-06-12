Turks watch Euro 2020 opener from their cars

Turkey has recently eased months-long pandemic restrictions but kept nationwide daily curfews which start at 10 p.m. local time.

As many stayed home during nighttime curfew, a municipality in the south-eastern city of Adana found a way to gather people in a socially-distanced way to watch the big match.

Officials in Adana set up a giant screen in a park and announced that anyone who bought tickets for the event and came with their cars would be exempted from the curfew.

Hundreds of fans, exhausted from staying inside during the lockdown, happily drove to the park with Turkish flags and honked throughout the game in support of the national team.

Turkey, with a population of 84 million, recorded over 48,000 coronavirus-related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.