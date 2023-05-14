Turkish voters head to polls in pivotal vote that will determine Erdogan’s future

ABC News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, expected to soon launch a 2024 exploratory committee, was in Iowa Saturday pitching a "positive alternative" to Republican voters while former President Donald Trump's planned event was canceled due to weather. DeSantis and Trump, the two top names in the GOP presidential primary field, were both set to be in Iowa this weekend, which would've marked the first time the two were in the critical state simultaneously this election cycle. While he didn't mention Trump by name, DeSantis made clear it's time for Republicans to move on from the former president.