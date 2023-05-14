Turkish voters head to polls in pivotal vote that will determine Erdogan’s future
Turkey on Sunday voted in a momentous election that could extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 21-year grip on power or put the mostly Muslim nation on a more secular course. This year marks Turkey's first century as a democracy and the first time in 20 years that Erdogan is trailing behind his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Turkish voters take their civic duty of voting seriously, with voting at around 80%. Major issues of concern to voters include the economy and the devastating consequences of the February earthquake.