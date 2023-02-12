Turkish Crews Report Finding Man Alive in Rubble on Sixth Day of Rescue Efforts
Rescue teams on the ground in Turkey’s Hatay province rescued a man from a collapsed building on Sunday, February 12, six days after a deadly earthquake struck the region, according to officials.
Video posted by Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş shows rescuers communicating with the man.
Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported a death toll of 22,327 in Turkey, and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syria’s death toll had risen to 5,273.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquake “the disaster of the century” according to local media reports. Credit: Mansur Yavaş via Storyful