Turkish children heal from quake trauma

STORY: Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) workers organised entertainment activities for children at the Osmaniye camp for the earthquake survivors, including face painting and sports.

Ahmet Hasim Atalay is one of the social workers who arrived in the camp two days after the earthquake and has provided psycho-social support to children and adult survivors.

Many Turkish children were left homeless by the massive tremor that struck Turkey and Syria last week. They have been learning to cope with what happened and with their ongoing anxiety.

The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey's modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said.

The earthquakes destroyed or heavily damaged more than 41,000 buildings across ten of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to the report published by catastrophe modelling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC).

KCC said the disaster is the largest magnitude event to occur in Turkey since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake.