Turkish building demolished after quake

STORY: Fire crews used cranes in the Kurdish-majority city to demolish buildings hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that turned apartment blocks into mounds of rubble and piles of shattered masonry,

One of the deadliest tremors in Turkey's modern history has killed more than 37,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Rescuers worked through the night to rescue people clinging to life beneath the rubble eight days later, but hopes of finding many more survivors were fading on Tuesday.

