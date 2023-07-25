Turkish Aircraft Help Battle Raging Wildfires on Greek Island of Rhodes

Turkish fire fighting crews joined efforts to combat a raging wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 24.

Turkey’s Consulate General in Rhodes reported two Turkish aircraft contributed to 15.50 hours of flying and made 88 drops with 264 tons of water.

Wildfires are burning for the 7th day on Rhodes, according to reports, with more than 2,000 tourists flown home, mainly to UK, Germany and Italy.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier stated his country was ready to do whatever it could to help neighboring Greece fight the wildfires. Credit: Republic of Turkey via Storyful

