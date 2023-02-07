Turkish Air Force Evacuates Earthquake Victims to Ankara

Turkish officials flew some of the people impacted by damaging earthquakes in Adana and Malatya to the national capital, Ankara, in Turkish Air Force planes on Tuesday, February 7, according to the TR National Defense Department.

Video posted by the TR National Defense Department on Tuesday, which they said was filmed in Ankara, shows people coming off a Turkish Air Force Plane.

Recovery efforts were ongoing as rescuers were “distributing soup, hot meals, food boxes, snacks, and beverages to our citizens in the earthquake-affected areas,” officials reported. Credit: T.R. National Defense Department via Storyful