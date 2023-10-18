Turkeys Pecking Through Spooky Cemetery Display Makes for Strange Sight

A North Carolina man encountered a gaggle of what he dubbed “Halloween turkeys” pecking their way through a cemetery display in his neighborhood.

Asheville resident David Oppenheimer filmed the bizarre sight, and posted it to his YouTube channel on October 6.

“I was driving home with my daughter after picking her up from school, and as we were winding down a neighborhood road, we had to stop to take in this spectacle of a gaggle of turkeys pecking their way through a Halloween cemetery display on the side of the road,” Oppenheimer told Storyful. Credit: David Oppenheimer via Storyful