Turkey's election countdown, Russia's fake protests and loud frogs
IN THE PRESS – Monday, 8.05.2023: We take a look at papers' hopes for the upcoming presidential elections in Turkey. We also discuss cartoonists' takes on the coronation of King Charles III, as well as a "bitter pill to swallow" in Syria, and how the growing use of artificial intelligence is already hurting people in Kenya. Le Monde dives into fake protests orchestrated by Russian intelligence agencies. Finally, we bring you the story of a 92-year-old French woman who loves her loud, mating frogs.
