Turkey's election countdown, Russia's fake protests and loud frogs

Reuters

Victory Day in Russia is May 9, one of the country's most commemorated public holidays marking the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian commander of ground forces, said that Russian forces increased the intensity of shelling with heavy weapons of the city, began to use more advanced equipment and are regrouping troops. "Today, it is important to make decisions as quickly as possible and predict the actions of the enemy," Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel after what he said was a visit to the troops along the Bakhmut frontline.