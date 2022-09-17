Turkey and India call on Putin to end war in Ukraine
India's PM Narendra Modi told his Russian counterpart there was a need to establish global peace and end the Ukraine conflict at a summit in Uzbekistan.
India's PM Narendra Modi told his Russian counterpart there was a need to establish global peace and end the Ukraine conflict at a summit in Uzbekistan.
FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f
TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said
Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.
Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.
The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48
The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis
CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.
An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of
VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th
TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his
Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.
CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t
Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.
For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the
MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea
VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra
Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.
CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.